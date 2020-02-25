Habitat for Humanity home recipient gives back to nonprofit

“He would work two to three different jobs in order to be able to afford the rent,” Denise James, Habitat Humanity Executive Director, said.
At the time, Memo was working to support his four children.
“I was having a dream to have a home for my kids. At that time they were little,” Memo said.
In 2010, Memo got the opportunity he’d been waiting for, when habitat for humanity offered to help.
After applying for his U.S. citizenship and getting a new roof over his head, Memo’s American dream became a reality. Roughly five years later, Memo opened his very own Mexican-American restaurant in Medford, he named ‘Memo’s Kitchen.’
“With affordable payments I was able to save money for this small business,” Memo said.
Memo says it’s his time to help others who are struggling in his second annual Taco Tuesday fundraiser. Proceeds go toward Habitat for Humanity. The Taco Tuesday event is at Memo’s Kitchen from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Last year, they raised $2,000 for Habitat for Humanity.
“We’re just so proud of his accomplishments, which is what the habitat program is all about is really providing that boost up,”
To qualify for a habitat home, you must be in need of better housing, help be part of the building process and make affordable payments.
