Half a dozen interested in purchasing Blind George’s

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A historic shop in Grants Pass could be closing their doors if they don’t find a buyer, but after NBC5’s story on Blind George’s Popcorn Newsstand aired last week, owner Jack Smith said half a dozen potential buyers have stepped up.
Blind George’s has been serving the community for nearly a century. After six months of being up for sale, Smith says there’s no deal just yet, but they have extended their deadline.
If the shop doesn’t sell by Jan. 15, the doors will close for good.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.