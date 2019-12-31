Home
Half a dozen interested in purchasing Blind George’s

Half a dozen interested in purchasing Blind George’s

Local News Regional Top Stories , ,

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A historic shop in Grants Pass could be closing their doors if they don’t find a buyer, but after NBC5’s story on Blind George’s Popcorn Newsstand aired last week, owner Jack Smith said half a dozen potential buyers have stepped up.

Blind George’s has been serving the community for nearly a century. After six months of being up for sale, Smith says there’s no deal just yet, but they have extended their deadline.

If the shop doesn’t sell by Jan. 15, the doors will close for good.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »