Hanley Farm gears up for Classic Car Show this weekend

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Hanley Farm is set to host a Classic Car Show Saturday, inviting car enthusiasts and families to embark on a nostalgic journey through automotive history.

The event will showcase a diverse range of classic models from 1910 to 1969, with a special focus on the Hanley family’s remarkable car collection. Visitors can expect to see everything from vintage Buick Touring Cars to iconic Chevrolet Coupes, offering a unique glimpse into the evolution of automotive design and engineering.

Participants will have the opportunity to showcase their cars and share their passion with fellow enthusiasts. In addition to the car show, attendees can enjoy family-friendly activities, photo opportunities in a vintage Model A, and a chance to explore the Southern Oregon Historical Society’s 1946 Fire Truck, and of course, ring the bell. Visitors will also get goody bags and prizes will be awarded for those that enter the Car Show and Shine.

The Classic Car Show at Hanley Farm is a free event, but donations are welcome.

It is open to all who appreciate the timeless elegance and craftsmanship of classic automobiles. The event promises a day of automotive appreciation, family fun, and a celebration of the enduring allure of classic cars. Don’t miss this opportunity to step back in time and experience the golden age of motoring.

The Classic Car Show is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Hanley Farms in Central Point.

