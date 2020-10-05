Hanley Farm hosts socially distanced ‘Scarecrow Festival’

Roosters, pumpkins and scarecrows.
As the fall season begins, so do the festivities.
“Ordinarily, this is a huge fall event with all kinds of activities and games for kids,” said Alice Mullaly, co-director of Hanley Farm’s Scarecrow Festival, “When you come, you get a package that has clothes and everything you need to make a scarecrow.”
Mullaly says St. Vincent de Paul donated clothes to the farm for people to dress their scarecrows.
She also says significant changes had to be made because of coronavirus.
“Tables are spread well apart, all over the farm,” said Mullaly.
One family says making the scarecrow at the farm is the first spooky activity they’ve done in preparation for Halloween.
“I feel like they’re so excited about Halloween and then they have to wait all month, so I try to kinda do something every weekend they can get creative about,” said Taira Warren.
Warren brought her 3 kids to the farm to create a scarecrow they named ‘Bob.’
Although the event is only for scarecrow making this year and is socially distanced, Warren says she doesn’t mind.
“I would rather socially distance and wear a mask, than not do anything fun,” said Warren.
For anyone who was unable to create a scarecrow at the farm this weekend, an online scarecrow contest is accepting entries until October 8th, on the Southern Oregon Historical Society website.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.