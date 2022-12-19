Hanukkah celebration begins in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. –Chabad of Ashland began its celebration of Hanukkah on December 18th with the lighting of the menorah, in downtown Ashland.

The Ashland Plaza was packed with people celebrating the beginning of Hanukkah.

This year’s celebration featured live music, latkes, and donuts as well as a chocolate coin drop for all the kids.

The celebration ended with the lighting of the ten-foot-tall menorah, at sundown, signaling the start of the eight-day holiday.

“We light the menorah every night, symbolizing the importance of light over darkness, freedom over oppression, and that message is so relevant today, we all need that message of hope. We could all be that menorah lighting the candle,” said Avi Zwiebel, Rabbi with the Chabad Jewish Center.

The celebration continues tomorrow with a lighting in Grants Pass’ Riverside Park at 4.

Then the lighting will come to Medford’s Vogel Plaza on December 20th at 4:30. And to wrap things up, the lighting will return to Ashland’s Plaza on December 25th at 4.