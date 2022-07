GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass Fire Rescue and Rural Metro responded to a structure fire on July 22nd.

Agencies say the fire happened around 8:30 pm off North West Prospect Avenue in Grants Pass.

Grants Pass Fire Rescue says firefighters are currently searching for any hidden fires throughout the building.

It says the cause of the residential fire is still under investigation. There is no word on the extent of the damages.