Harlem Globetrotters check in with Sunrise about their upcoming shows

MEDFORD, ORE. — Harlem Globetrotter and two time record holder Zeus McClurkin stopped by the NBC5 News studios Tuesday morning. He showed off some impressive moves for Sunrise Anchors Kyle Aevermann & Allison Ross. You catch the entire interview in the video above.

McClurkin and the Globetrotters will be in Southern Oregon for two upcoming shows in November.

On Sunday November 4, they will be at the Danny Miles Court at OIT in Klamath Falls at 2pm.

Then on Monday, November 5, the team will be at North Medford High School at 7pm.

Tickets can be found by clicking here.

 

