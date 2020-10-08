Harry and David offers workspace to first responders

The company’s employment center in South Medford has been hosting law enforcement, and now FEMA, since the fire first started on September 8th.
Initially it was home to the incident command with Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies, state police and other city police agencies in the building.
Now, the space is being used by FEMA to sit down with Almeda Fire survivors.
“Any organization that needs to have a place to help the 2,400 families… We will find a place for them to set up and help. Butted we know we have this obligation and we totally believe in giving back,” said Steve Lightman, President of the company.
Lightman said the space will host FEMA for another week or so, and that the space has enough room to host emergency services, and be used as an employment center simultaneously.
