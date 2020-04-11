Harry & David adjusting to the ‘new normal’

MEDFORD, Ore. – The leader of one of the Rogue Valley’s largest employers says it hasn’t had to let any staff go during the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, Harry and David is hiring during the spring.
Company President, Steve Lightman, tells NBC 5 News he’s concerned about his employees. That’s why each employee is assigned an A-week and a B-week, so they rotate who works in the office and who works at home. Factory workers are also practicing social distancing by having multiple assembly lines in various factory building on the campus.
“I think our first thought of mind is our people. Yeah is it important to take care of your customers? It’s the most important thing you can do. But you can’t take care of your customers if you don’t have your people,” said Steve Lightman.
Harry & David says the company is not as affected by the global pandemic as other businesses may be.
However, changes have been made at the retail level. Currently, Harry & David’s Country Village is offering curbside pick-up and delivery.
