Harry and David holds the Harvest Festival to celebrate the season

Medford, Ore.-  Harry and David held the second weekend of their annual Harvest Festival today at the Country Village Store.

It was a Halloween celebration complete with food, face painting, and live music.

Employees came dressed to impress in their Halloween costumes. And so did a few Rogue Valley kids. In particular Aba and Alax McCarty. Aba, dressed as a dark bride complete with lights on her costume, and Alax as Mario.

For Aba and Alax the celebration and the free samples were the highlight of their day.

The McCarty’s came in costume excited to eat some free Moose Munch, along with all of the other free samples that Harry and David had available to customers.

Alax McCarty even got his Mario mustache retouched at the face painting table.

To enjoy the harvest festivities, you can pay the fee of $5.00 or get in the spirit of giving and donate five cans of food that will go to the food bank on the corporate Harry and David campus.

With fall in the air and Halloween fast approaching, there’s quite a few things the McCarty’s are excited about.

Trick or treating, candy, and of course, Moose Much.

