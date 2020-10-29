Harry & David hosts Halloween hiring event

SOUTH MEDFORD, Ore.– Harry and David hosted a Halloween hiring event Wednesday, at its South Medford employment center.
The company says you can come to it’s employment center before 7 pm to apply for positions.
If donators or applicants came in costume, or with 5 items of non-perishable food, they’d receive a free gift.
