Harry & David hosts Halloween hiring event

SOUTH MEDFORD, Ore.– Harry and David hosted a Halloween hiring event Wednesday, at its South Medford employment center.

The company says you can come to it’s employment center before 7 pm to apply for positions.

If donators or applicants came in costume, or with 5 items of non-perishable food, they’d receive a free gift.

