Hart Tish Park boat ramp at Applegate Lake closed for season

APPLEGATE, Ore. — The Hart Tish Park boat ramp at Applegate Lake is closed for the season because of low water levels.
The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest said kayaks and paddle boards can still launch the boat ramp. Boaters can launch at French Gulch or Copper Boat Ramp.
The General Store will have limited hours. The main beach at Hart Tish is still open for the next week or so. The last night of camping at Hart Tish will be August 15.
