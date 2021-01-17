Have you seen this girl? APD searching for missing Ashland teen

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Ashland Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.
It says Alyssa Odell missed her shift at work and was last seen at Dollar Tree and Mix Bakeshop Friday afternoon.
APD says the Phoenix High School student is 5’5″ and 110 pounds.
Odell was last seen wearing a dark sheer top and black pants.
She also has bright green and black nails.
If you have any information, contact the Ashland Police Department at (541) 488-2211.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.