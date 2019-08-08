Hazmat team begins clean up of Antioch Rd fuel spill

WHITE CITY, Ore – A portion of Antioch Road near White City is still closed to through traffic after a tanker overturned, spilling aviation fuel on the road late Monday night.
The tanker spilled roughly 2,500 gallons of fuel on the west side of Antioch Road. The Department of Environmental Quality said the fuel has not gotten into any waterways.
Hazmat teams are currently working to clean up the spill. They are digging out the exposed soil and taking it to Dry Creek Landfill.
“Our job is to make sure that there’s isn’t contamination on going, so this is a precaution, you know to get it all cleaned up now so that there wouldn’t be a risk of it getting into ground water later,” Jennifer Flynt, DEQ, said.
Antioch Road between Modoc Avenue and Highway 234 is still closed to through traffic until further notice, but remains open for local residents.
DEQ says they will continue to test water and air quality, to ensure the public’s safety.
