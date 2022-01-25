Health care non-profit in Douglas Co. expanding Mobile Crisis Team

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A mobile crisis program based in Douglas County is set to expand.

Adapt Integrated Health Care’s Mobile Crisis Team was created in early 2019 with a Justice and Mental Health Collaboration grant.

It says with new grant funding, it’s now able to expand its operations from 11 hours a day to 17 hours a day – and is able to serve all of Douglas County.

The crisis team allows a counselor to respond with law enforcement officers if someone is suffering from a mental health crisis, to help de-escalate the situation.

The counselor can then help connect the people suffering from a mental health crisis to the right resources.

“It means less hospitalizations, less people needing to be in jail, and more people getting connected to treatment options rather than having to go through the judicial process or hospitalization process; we can connect them straight to treatment,” said Crisis Program Management Director, Cheryl McDonald.

McDonald says over 100 people have been helped through the program.

The crisis team helps with people having suicidal thoughts, public disturbances, grief, loss, and more.

She says she hopes the program can expand again to 24 hours in the future.