Health officials gather in Medford for second Jackson County public health forum of the year

MEDFORD, Ore. – Emerging infectious diseases, substance abuse and suicide were topics discussed by local health experts in Medford tonight.
A panel of experts was on hand to answer questions about significant public health topics relevant to the people of Jackson County. There were multiple community organizations represented from Planned Parenthood to Public Health.
“To me, these forums are really important because I think we all need to play a part in shaping how our community addresses health,”
Jackson County Public Health says they’ll be holding another public forum in September that one will be focused on health issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.