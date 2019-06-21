Home
Health officials gather in Medford for second Jackson County public health forum of the year

Health officials gather in Medford for second Jackson County public health forum of the year

Health News Local News ,

MEDFORD, Ore. – Emerging infectious diseases, substance abuse and suicide were topics discussed by local health experts in Medford tonight.

A panel of experts was on hand to answer questions about significant public health topics relevant to the people of Jackson County. There were multiple community organizations represented from Planned Parenthood to Public Health.

“To me, these forums are really important because I think we all need to play a part in shaping how our community addresses health,”

Jackson County Public Health says they’ll be holding another public forum in September that one will be focused on health issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »