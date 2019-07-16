Healthy construction project for OHSU, Sky Lakes

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – It’s part school and part hospital, and it may reflect the future of health care.
The $50,000,000 Sky Lakes Collaborative Health Center is the second-largest construction project in Klamath County history.
“The first largest being when Sky Lakes Medical Center was going up,” Tom Hottman of Sky Lakes said. “And it opened in 2007.”
Beverly Culp is an Assistant Superintendent with Walsh Construction. She said, “Total square footage in the building is about 100,000 square feet, and it looks like we have about 140, 142 exam rooms.”
The project is a mix of medical education and treatment between Sky Lakes and Oregon Health Sciences University.
“A perfect combination to get clinicians, and students together in the same space so they can teach, and learn from each other,” Hottman explained.
“The first floor is dedicated to education,” Culp said, “and the top three floors are to see the public.”
Culp adds the project is also a collaboration between multiple contractors. “I think we’ve probably got about 35 to 40 different subcontractors altogether.”
Discussion on the project began in the fall of 2015.
Construction began in April of 2018.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the center will be held December sixth.
