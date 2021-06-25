Heat and your health: what to know, if you’re headed outside this weekend

So. Ore.- If you are planning to spend any time outside this weekend, there are some things you should know to stay safe in this heat.
- Stay cool and stay inside if possible.
- If you do want to go out, plan your activities early in the day or after the sun has set to stay safe.
- And of course, stay hydrated!
Some common signs of heat exhaustion are profuse sweating, light headedness, clammy hands, and a weak pulse. At that point, you should find shade or air conditioning and lay down.
If you’re in the heat and have stopped sweating, that’s the red flags that things could get worse.
“When your skin starts to turn dry, when your body temperature gets to the 104 range. That’s heat stroke. That’s a medical emergency. You call 911 and seek attention right away,” said Brent Kell, CEO of Valley Immediate Care. Kell says with this weekend’s heat, you can get into trouble very quickly.
