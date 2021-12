MEDFORD, Ore. — There was a heavy police presence on Poplar Drive in Medford this evening.

Around 7 pm, roughly 8 to 10 Medford Police cars were parked in the 1400 block of the Poplar Village Apartments.

A large portion of the scene was roped off with crime scene tape.

NBC5 News witnessed a man get taken out to a patrol car in handcuffs.

We are working to get more information from MPD.

Stay with NBC5 News for more information on this developing story.