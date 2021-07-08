Helicopter fighting Lava Fire crashes into Lake Shastina, pilot survives

LAKE SHASTINA, Calif. — A helicopter fighting the Lava Fire performed an emergency landing into Lake Shastina Wednesday afternoon.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff says the pilot was able to swim to shore and is safe. Shasta-Trinity National Forest says the pilot is currently being assessed and the cause of the crash is under investigation. There were no other passengers onboard.
We are working to get more details. Stay with NBC5 News for updated information.
