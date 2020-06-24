Home
Hellgate Jetboat Excursions modifies safety guidelines for Phase II

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Hellgate Jetboat Excursions is modifying safety guidelines to fit with phase two of reopening.

The Grants Pass Jetboat company added shields on the boats and stepped up sanitation. They recommend masks on excursions, but say they aren’t required, though team members are still required to do so. Social distancing is still enforced.

“We have large volumes of fresh air constantly for our guests, so that’s a really big advantage,” Travis Hamlyn, president, said.

Hellgate says it will continue to monitor the new guidelines coming out from the state and local governments.

