Hellgate Jetboat Excursions now booking tours for upcoming season

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Hellgate Jetboat Excursions is currently booking tours for its upcoming season beginning in May, despite uncertainty around the pandemic.
Hellgate President, Travis Hamlyn, says as vaccines are distributed there’s been an increase in tours being booked.
He says safety precautions and social distancing are top priorities on the tours.
“For now it’s the same as last year, things change in a moment’s notice. We’ll adapt to those conditions as necessary, certainly we will be flexible with our customers to make sure they have what they need,” said Hamlyn.
To learn more about Hellgate’s current policies and upcoming tours, visit Hellgate.com.
