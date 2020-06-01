Hellgate Jetboat Excursions opens for season

Home
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Hellgate Jetboat Excursions opened for their 2020 season, with changes to ensure safety measures are in place.

The company says a reservation must be ten or less people, masks are required for everyone on excursions, and social distancing of will be maintained for all passengers. Sanitation efforts will also be increased.

Restrictions for Hellgate Jetboat Excursions may be updated with state and counties easing restrictions. A soft opening for scenic excursions will be June 1 through 12, with a full opening beginning June 12.

