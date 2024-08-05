Hellgate Jetboat Excursions statement on Sunday incident

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – On Sunday afternoon, August 4, a boat collision occurred between a private jet boat and a jet boat operated by Hellgate Jetboat Excursions. (Our initial report can be found here.)

Here is the Press Release from Hellgate Jetboat Excursions dated August 5, 2024:

In light of the incident that took place yesterday Sunday, August 4th, 2024 we would like to extend our gratitude to everyone who made the safety of those involved their highest priority. We are grateful for the actions of our Pilot and all crew members that ensured the passengers were kept safe and cared for. We also appreciate the professionalism and care offered by the responding emergency agencies.

Today we continue to gather information and learn about what occurred as we cooperate with the investigation. As with any evolving investigation we would encourage everyone to take pause and wait for the official report so the facts of the event can be shared accurately.

To our community, we thank you. We genuinely appreciate your outpouring of kindness and support and feel fortunate to be a part of this community.

Our ethos, safety for all, is our most important priority. Our crew members actions to protect those at risk and make a difference demonstrated their commitment to this belief and we are very proud to be part of that team.

Due to the ongoing investigation, Hellgate is not in a position to offer details or further comment at this time.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.