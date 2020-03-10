Home
Hemp cultivation rules could change in Siskiyou Co.

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Rules regarding industrial hemp cultivation could be changed soon in Siskiyou County.

The board of supervisors is holding a public hearing tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. for the proposed ordinance. Recommendations include confining cultivation to 40-acres or larger, exemption from further environmental review, a ban on indoor hemp cultivation, and clear signage.

The public is encouraged to attend and voice their thoughts. Hemp growers say this proposed ordinance would pave the way for industrial hemp in Siskiyou County.

