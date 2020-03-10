Hemp cultivation rules could change in Siskiyou Co.

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Rules regarding industrial hemp cultivation could be changed soon in Siskiyou County.
The board of supervisors is holding a public hearing tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. for the proposed ordinance. Recommendations include confining cultivation to 40-acres or larger, exemption from further environmental review, a ban on indoor hemp cultivation, and clear signage.
The public is encouraged to attend and voice their thoughts. Hemp growers say this proposed ordinance would pave the way for industrial hemp in Siskiyou County.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.