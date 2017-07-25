Home
Hemp farms tell marijuana smokers: ‘Hemp won’t get you high’

White City, Ore.-Industrial hemp is now growing in White City. The people behind it are taking steps to make sure the site doesn’t attract crime.

Hemp farms like the one in White City are popular throughout Southern Oregon.

Unlike marijuana, hemp has a low THC level; meaning if you were to smoke hemp it would be very difficult to get high.

The hemp grown in White City has signage that tells anyone looking to get high that the hemp growing there wont be doing that for them.

Chris Bourne, the CEO of MediSun a hemp growing company in the Rogue Valley, told NBC5 News that he has dealt with people misunderstanding the affects of hemp.

Last year he had about 20 to 25 plants pulled from one of his farms. Bourne says he doesn’t know what the intentions were of the people who pulled them. But he imagines they could have been thought they could make a profit from stealing and selling the hemp, or potentially have planned to smoke it.

At the farm in White City, fences are low which makes the hemp easier to access, but the signage is clear.

Local hemp farms like the one in White City and the farms run by MediSun have a plant that wont get you high.

