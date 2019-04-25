Home
Hemp & Marijuana “town halls” set for rural communities in Jackson County

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with several local organizations to talk rural marijuana and hemp.

Starting on may 8th the Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Code Enforcement and the OLCC will host question and answer sessions concerning rural marijuana and hemp grows.

The goal is to increase livability and decrease compliance issues among the rural communities most affected by marijuana and hemp grows.

“Every governmental entity that has any regulatory aspects of marijuana, are going to be at the meeting. That way if the public asks a question, one of us are going to be able to answer it,” said Deputy Michael Hermant. 

Meetings are:

Rogue River Public Library on May 8th (6pm – 9pm)

The Talent Public Library on May 29th. (6pm – 9pm)

The Ruch Public Library on June 27th. (6pm – 9pm)

The Eagle Point library on July 18th. (6pm – 9pm)

