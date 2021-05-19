Home
Henley H.S. grad wins Junior College national wrestling championship

ROSEBURG, Ore. —A Henley High School graduate is a national champion.

Madison Shearer, an Umpqua Community College freshman, won the 101-pound championship at the women’s wrestling tournament.

The Riverhawks hosted the event last Friday and advanced four wrestlers to the finals.

Congratulations Madison!

