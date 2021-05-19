Henley H.S. grad wins Junior College national wrestling championship

ROSEBURG, Ore. —A Henley High School graduate is a national champion.
Madison Shearer, an Umpqua Community College freshman, won the 101-pound championship at the women’s wrestling tournament.
The Riverhawks hosted the event last Friday and advanced four wrestlers to the finals.
Congratulations Madison!
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.