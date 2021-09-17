Henley High School evacuated due to perceived threat

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. —Some scary moments Thursday for a Klamath County High School.
According to the school district, Henley High School was evacuated around 1 pm Thursday afternoon because of a perceived threat.
All students and staff were evacuated, authorities were notified, and an immediate investigation started.
The school district says the investigation found there was no threat and students returned to class.
No more details were provided.
