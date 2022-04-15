Hidden Valley Varsity Baseball on a 4A state record winning streak

Murphy, Ore.–The Hidden Valley Varsity baseball team is on a historic winning streak, and right now they’re trying to keep that streak alive.



So far the Mustangs are undefeated. They’ve won 28 straight to start the year.



Tonight’s game at home against Henley could be number 29!



28 is already a 4A record for consecutive wins.



“I think the record for us is just part of our season. We are just getting into the regular season, so our goal is to win our league, and so if we do that and we are undefeated that’s even better, but we are just trying to win the league.” said Mark Vidlak, Head Coach of the Mustangs.



We’re told some of these players have been playing together since the 4th or 5th grade.



The Mustangs are coming off a State Title win last year and are no surprise, ranked number one in the state!

