High Desert Museum posts virtual field trips

BEND, Ore. — The High Desert Museum is expanding their field trips further than just central Oregon.

Many of the ideas come from programs the museum usually does in person. They post videos featuring life on the Oregon trail, as well as information on local wildlife.

“It’s a great opportunity to bring these resources to a broader audience,” Dana Whitelaw, executive director, said.

The museum says while they wish their doors were open, this is a great way to reach a broader audience.

