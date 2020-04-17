High risk man urges people to stay-at-home

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland homeless man, Jose Rosales, has underlying health conditions and is particularly at risk for coronavirus.
Rosales says he has liver cancer and if he got coronavirus he could die. He gets upset when he sees people not taking coronavirus seriously.
“We say ‘okay well it’s not affecting us. So I can do this and I can do that.’ no. You can’t, you have to listen and don’t put self at risk,” said Rosales.
Rosales says whether someone is in the high risk population or not they could be putting people like him at a greater risk.
