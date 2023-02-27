High School Bowling State Championship wraps up in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – The High School Bowling State Championship wrapped up this weekend in Medford.

Thirty teams were competing in the elimination rounds on Sunday to see who was going to come out on top.

Organizers said there are some tough competitors at the tournament looking to take the state title, with just about every part of the state being represented.

The teams were competing for around $60,000 in scholarships, for some all-star players and the top teams.

“It’s pretty nerve-racking but everyone is doing great all of these teams are good, it’s awesome we have been able to improve as much as we have and been able to be a part of this,” said Makyah Dalton, a senior at South Medford High School.

The championship matches were underway this afternoon between Bend and Roseburg in the open division, and between Liberty and Dalles in the girl’s division, with Roseburg and Liberty coming out on top.