High temperature impacts on fire intensity and behavior

SOUTHERN OREGON – High temperatures are picking up this first week of July.

Oregon Department of Forestry’s Natalie Weber told NBC5 News fires can be strongly impacted by temperature.

As it gets hotter and vegetation starts to dry out, the intensity of fire can greatly increase with heat.

Weber says with heat waves like these, fire behavior will naturally increase and it will burn hotter.

According to Weber, this period of time has a really heightened risk of wildfire.

Going into this weekend with caution is how we should be acting every single day living in Southern Oregon. We need to make sure that as a community. Not just fire agencies, but as our communities all together. That we’re working together to prevent fires across the board.

Weber says it’s important to be careful with fireworks and to follow the regulations in place.

According to Weber, if the hot weather becomes consistent, we could very well go into extreme fire danger.

