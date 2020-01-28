Home
Highway 62 closed after rockslide, SUV crashes into boulder

Jackson County, Ore — Two people are lucky to be alive after massive boulders came crashing down on Highway 62 near Prospect.

Just after 4 a.m. Tuesday, Oregon Department of Transportation road crews responded to a call of a rock slide on the highway.

When they got there, they found an SUV had crashed into one of the largest boulders.

The two people in the car were able to escape, just before a second large boulder crashed behind the vehicle.

The driver was taken to a Medford hospital with unknown injuries.

“We have low volume roads so that helps, but we also don’t typically have this large of rock coming down into the highway. This is a pretty unusual event to have this size of rock fall down,” said Dan Metz with ODOT.

Crews will keep Highway 62 closed until it can be evaluated for safety by a geologist and cleared.

A process that could take a couple days if conditions aren’t ideal.

ODOT says weather was likely a factor and extra caution should be taken on mountain roads.

