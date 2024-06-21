Highway 62 Fire evacuations canceled

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Evacuations were canceled the morning of June 21 for the Highway 62 Fire, south of Shady Cove.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office called off Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuations for Zone JAC-164 in the area of Highway 62 and Hammel Rd.

Oregon Department of Forestry’s Southwest District released an update around the same time.

It reported the fire at 75 acres, 100% lined, and 60% plumbed with fire hose for mop up.

Containment is unknown at the time of this posting.

The incident has more than 100 personnel assigned to it, including four 20-person crews, four engines and two water tenders.

NBC5 News spoke with Jackson County Fire District 3’s Chief Mike Hussey, who says teamwork and communication is key when fighting fires.

We talked about how we collaborate. How the first units arrive on scene; move to a single frequency. And it’s imperative that, as those units get there, that we align all of our strategy and tactics to maximize the limited resources.

The Sheriff’s Office says you should know your zone.

You can learn yours by visiting the official Genasys Protect website.

ODF’s Southwest District said firefighters are making good progress.

Aircraft will be available to assist, but ODF said it will most likely not be needed.

