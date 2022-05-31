Hiker dies after falling from Oregon Coast trail

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – A hiker died after falling from a trail along the Oregon Coast.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, May 29, 56-year-old Nam Ing of Penngrove, California, was hiking with friends at the Natural Bridges Viewpoint about 20 miles south of Gold Beach.

At some point, Ing slipped and fell about 300 feet, landing on the rocks below.

After receiving a 911 call about the incident, the sheriff’s office coordinated a response involving a U.S. Coast Guard Helicopter. However, due to the location where Ing fell, the helicopter was unable to help.

Eventually, an EMT who was also a Curry County Search and Rescue Member was able to make it down to the rocks and determined Ing was dead.

“This is such a tragedy and from all of us here at the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, we send our condolences to the Ing family,” CCSO said. “We also want to remind everyone that even though the area of Natural Bridges is so beautiful to visit, it is also very dangerous. We seem to be called out that area often for rescues and recoveries.”

With the help of a rope crew, Ing’s body was recovered and released to Redwood Memorial Chapel.

His family has been notified about the death.