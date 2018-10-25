Hikers warned to be prepared after 2 rescues on Mt. McGloughin in the last week.

Jackson County, Ore — Two separate incidents on Mount McGloughlin have Jackson County Search and Rescue crews reminding hikers to be prepared.
On Sunday, search and rescue volunteers hiked 5 hours to rescue a man who had gotten lost and dehydrated after summiting the mountain. He had just enough battery left on his cell phone to make one call to 911 after getting lost on the way down the mountain.
On Tuesday, another hiker descending the mountain called 911 after becoming lost in the trees. She was directed to highway 140 where rescue crews were waiting.
“We always encourage people to look at the map at the bottom of the hill, stay on the razorback, because that’s the only way you’re going to find the trail on your way down,” said Sgt. Shawn Richards with Jackson County Search and Rescue.
The Sheriff’s Office says there are many tips to staying safe on the trails, but most importantly. Tell someone where you’re going and when you expect to be back and have a charged cell phone in case you need to call 911 for help.
