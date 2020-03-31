Hiring now! Several businesses announce openings

MEDFORD, Ore. – The rapid changes to lifestyles during the coronavirus shutdown are throwing many businesses into a sudden need for extra employees.
The Oregon Association of Nurseries says they are currently looking for agricultural workers. They say spring is peak ornamental planting season, and several growers have expressed a need for extra help. The OAN states that jobs at all levels and without prior experience may be available. Interested applicants can visit this link to apply.
Other businesses currently hiring include the U.S. Postal Service, Fred Meyer, and Grayback Forestry.