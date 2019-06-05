Hiring temporary positions for 2020 census

JACKSON COUNTY — The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring temporary positions for the 2020 census. They are holding meetings locally tomorrow.
The positions are part time and are being hired immediately. They are hiring people to help verify addresses, supervise and assist in recruiting. The Census Bureau says applicants would work locally and have flexible schedules.
“Some of the key demographics we are looking for is maybe students that just got out of high school that are looking for work, stay at home spouses, retired people who are looking to bring in extra money,” Nicholos Brown, Partnership Specialist with U.S. Census Bureau, said.
If you are interested, there are hiring events at both the Ashland Library and the Klamath County Library June 6, from 2-5 p.m.
To apply, go to: 2020census.gov/jobs
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.