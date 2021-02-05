History Grants Pass business sign crashes to the ground

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– The historic Blind Georges news stand sign in downtown grants pass came crashing off the building late last night.
Neighboring restaurants and shop owners say they came out to the street after seeing flashing lights.
Locals say the loss of the sign is sad to see, considering the history of one of grants pass’ dearest memories.
“Its just an iconic part of downtown grants pass, its been here for so long. I think everybody in the town had such an affiliation with it for so long, kids would line up outside to get their popcorn, its kind of a sad farewell,” said grants pass resident Beth Forshay.
The historic store closed last year.
Grants Pass firefighters responded to G Street to clear the area of hazards and transport the sign for safe keeping.
Firefighters say the preservation of property and the communities history is one of their most important duties.
NBC5 News reporter Brigham Harris graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in French. Brigham worked for NBC Sports in Europe and California. He also was a sports anchor and producer at BYUtv Sports.
Brigham and his wife are both natives of Ogden, Utah. He enjoys all things sports, outdoor activities and is a major dog enthusiast.