Hit and run leaves two dead in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A pair of elderly Grants Pass residents are dead, after being hit by a car in the city on December 16th while going to a Christmas party.

It happened here on the 1900 block of Highway 99 at around 6:30 pm.

Police say the elderly couple 91-year-old Deverne Jacobsen and 85-year-old Gwen Jacobsen were trying to cross highway 99 to go to a Christmas party when they were hit by a Toyota Tacoma.

The driver kept going and was later arrested according to Oregon State Police. Officials say both pedestrians died from the collision.

25-year-old Skylar Fucci of Grants Pass is facing two counts of felony hit and run, but police say additional charges may be applied later.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.