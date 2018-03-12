Home
H&M may be making its way to Medford

Medford, Ore. — Medford shoppers may have a new clothing retailer to choose from; H&M could be coming to the Rogue Valley.

Medford is now listed on the company’s website for store locations. At this point, job postings are not listed, but links to open positions can be found online on other websites, besides the company’s.

“That would save me the trip to Eugene,” Priscila Martinez said.

While it’s not official, people NBC5 News spoke with say they would shop at H&M if it came to the Valley.

“I only shop there and Old Navy really, and we already have Old Navy, so I won’t need to order from online anymore if they have one here,” Sydney Galligan said.

A Google search of H&M brings up a link to the Rogue Valley Mall. On Monday, NBC5 News reached out to mall representatives; They are not confirming anything, but released the following statement over email:

“They are one of the national retailers we work with but it is far too premature to discuss.”

NBC5 News will continue to follow this developing story.

