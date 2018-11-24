Holiday travel: Slow down on slippery roads

As many head home after Thanksgiving, drivers are being urged to use caution on the roads, especially on high mountain passes.
The Oregon Department of Transportation says many local highways can be quite slippery due to rain and snow, making it easier to lose control.
“Because it hasn’t rained in so long, these roadways are going to get slick as some of that oil grime comes up off the pavement,” said ODOT spokesman Gary Leaming, “and that’s going to be especially acute on the passes north of Grants Pass, especially on the downhill for drivers.”
ODOT says the easiest way to avoid potential danger, is to slow down.