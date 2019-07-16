Holocaust education bill signed into law

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN/CNN) – Under a new law, school districts across Oregon will be required to teach middle and high school students about the Holocaust.
Governor Kate Brown signed the bill Monday morning.
She signed it at the Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education.
According to historians, six million Jews were killed in the Holocaust during World War II.
Holocaust survivor Eva Aigner said, “We are witnesses and we saw so many children and family members and millions of people who were killed because of their differences. And we do not want to see another child with another human being have the kind of experience what we had to go through.”
The education requirement goes into effect for the 2020/2021 school year.