“Home for the Holidays Cat Adoption” happening at Jackson County Animal Services

PHOENIX, Ore. — If you’re wanting a gift that’s soft, furry and has four paws, then your purr-fect pet may be awaiting you at the Jackson County Animal Shelter.
Two anonymous donors have generously paid for the adoption fees for more than a dozen adult cats.
Qualifying families have the option of adopting these cats until January 4th.
“We invite people, members of the public to come in and meet the cats. Usually, they can expect to spend anywhere from 30-60 minutes here at the shelter because we wanna make sure we find the right match,” said Jackson County Animal Shelter volunteer, Midge Raymond.
If you’re interested in bringing a cat home for the holidays, visit the shelter and search for kennels decorated with gold ornaments.
You can also contact the shelter at (541) 774-6654 if you have questions. You can also visit their website here.
