Homeless man displaced by Checto Bar fire, helped by Red Cross

Brookings, Ore. — The Chetco Bar fire has grown rapidly in the past month, and force numerous evacuations in the area. One man was already living in his car when the fire spread.

“It’s been a little unnerving for me, personally,” Biff Schulz said.

With no home of his own, Schulz had been living in his car, out in the elements.

“I was out there sleeping the night before last, and a Humvee came up and, he goes, ‘sir this is level three now,'” Schulz recalled. “And I go, ‘oh I thought it was still level two.'”

The flames had spread to only four miles away. Schulz left the area that morning. With no where else to go, he drove to a church. They directed him to the Red Cross shelter in Gold Beach.

“And I says ok, well, I’ll give it a shot,” Schulz said. “Beats doing what I’m doing now, and it’s a little safer.”

Shortly after checking in, Schulz said he knew it was a good choice.

“There’s a lot of great, great people here,” Schulz said. “The Red Cross is just fantastic.”

Schulz said he’s grateful for the shelter, and the help. He’s also determined to pay it back in his own way.

“I try to keep the old smile going, you know, and maybe that’ll get contagious and somebody else can smile,” Schulz said.

The Red Cross shelter is located at Riley Creek Elementary School in Gold Beach. Governor Kate Brown has also waived the area’s State Park camping fees for evacuees seeking a place to stay.

 

