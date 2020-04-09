Home
Homeless shelters adjust during global pandemic

MEDFORD, Ore. – Homeless shelters around the Rogue Valley remain open during the global pandemic with new precautions in place.

The Medford Gospel Mission says they have all their clients sheltering in place.

They also have their their temperature checked everyday and are screened for COVID-19 symptoms.

“We’re at about half-capacity. And the thing is if one person gets sick chances are somebody else is going to be sick,” said Executive Director, Jason Bull.

Those staying at the shelter and staff members are also required to wear face masks at all times.

