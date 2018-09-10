Homeless volunteers help clean up downtown Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Rogue Retreat and the City of Medford are working together to clean up downtown Medford.
The city has provided up to $5,000 to buy two carts and cleaning supplies.
Brandi Barnes, a case worker with Rogue Retreat, said the goal is to make downtown Medford a clean place to walk around.
“We are just picking up the garbage trying to make it a cleaner nicer place downtown,” Barnes said.
Homeless volunteers are working four-hour shifts Monday through Thursday, helping to clean the sidewalk and give the homeless advice.
Barnes said she enjoys giving back to the homeless because she lived on the street at one point.
“I have been in recovery for over 5 1/2 years, so I can identify with the people on the streets and give them a hand up if they are not making proper choices,” Barnes said.
Anyone looking for help can find resources at Rogue Retreat, including programs like the Kelly Shelter, Hope Village, Heather’s Haven, Housing Retreat and Restart Retreat.
NBC5 News at Sunrise co-anchor Allison Ross graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a degree in broadcast journalism.
Before coming to NBC5 News, she was a reporter and anchor at KOMU in Columbia, MO and interned at FOX 25 News in Boston. Allison also spent six months reporting in Europe where she covered the European Commission.
When she’s not in the newsroom, Allison loves adventures. She enjoys traveling and is excited to explore the West Coast. Allison’s motto: “Try everything once!”