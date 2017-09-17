Home
Homicide investigation underway in Chiloquin

Chiloquin, Ore. – A manhunt is underway in Klamath County following an early Sunday morning homicide in Chiloquin.

Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello says the shooting happened just after midnight Sunday morning on the Chocktoot Street bridge.  “Major Crime Team was activated, they are currently investigating.  We have located witnesses that observed the shooting.”

The victim has been identified as 32 year old Arnie Lee Eggsman of Chiloquin.

Costello says no arrests have yet been made.  “We do not have anybody in custody.  Suspects have been identified, and that’s all I can say at this time.”

It’s unclear what may have sparked the shooting.

“There’s some indication there was some verbal exchange between the two parties.”  Noted D.A. Costello.  “And that’s about all we know.”

The shooting has shaken the small community.

“It’s a bad commentary on our society today.”  Said neighbor John Stewart.  “This, as far as I’m concerned, is a nice little town.”

The shooting marks the third activation of the Klamath County Major Crime Team over the past month.

The District Attorney says she’s very impressed with the workings of that team.

“It’s amazing.”  Stated Costello.  “I’ve been up a couple of times now for the 48 hour stretch, and these guys do this all the time – and it’s pretty impressive.”

 

